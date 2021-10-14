NAB bars regional bureaus from taking decisions under NAO

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed all its regional offices that decisions on all the matters with regard to the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 will be kept in abeyance till receiving of advice from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the of interpretation and clarifications of some points of the promulgated NAB amendment ordinance.

According to the letter, written to all the director generals of the regional offices of the NAB, the copy of which is available with The News, the NAB headquarter directed to them that consequent upon promulgation of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the NAB headquarter is seeking guidance of the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the questions of interpretation and clarifications of some points of the promulgated NAB amendment ordinance.

The letter further stated it is therefore apprised that the decisions on all the matters will be kept in abeyance till receiving of advice from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The NAB headquarter also asked its regional offices to provide comments and inputs on the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

When contacted by The News, the NAB spokesman said that the NAB will implement National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in letter and spirit as per law.