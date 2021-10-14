Mazari inaugurates first transgender protection centre

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday inaugurated the first Transgender Protection Centre of Pakistan in Sector H-9/4, Islamabad. Implementing Section-6(a) of the Transgender Protection Act 2018, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has established the Transgender Protection Centre with a total cost of 35.8 million. The Center is meant for the protection and rehabilitation of transgender persons.