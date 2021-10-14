MoU signed

LAHORE: The Beaconhouse International College (BIC) signed an agreement with the Innovators Garage aimed at fostering new ideas and encouraging students to embrace entrepreneurship as a post-academic career and plan their own start-up ventures that are committed to tackling real-world problems. According to a press release, the agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by officials from both entities, including Nassir Mahmud Kasuri, CEO of BIC Imran Jattala, Co-Founder of Innovators Garage and others.