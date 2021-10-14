Illegal structures razed

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished several buildings constructed illegally in various city localities. The operation was launched by staff of Town Planning Zone One on the direction of Chief Town Planner. Teams of TP Zone One along with large contingent of enforcement personnel and police conducted operations against illegal constructions in Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Chauburji Park, Ferozepur Road and Muslim Town areas and demolished and sealed several illegal constructions. LDA personnel demolished the illegal sub-division of Plot No 37 and construction at Plot No 89 in Samanabad. The team sealed Plot No 688 A Gulshan Ravi and Plot No 14 B New Chauburji Park while construction on Plot No 180 B New Chauburji Park, Plot No 13 on Main Ferozepur Road and Plot No 37-C in New Muslim Town was also demolished.