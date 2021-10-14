Woman injured in firing at Nadra centre

LAHORE : A woman was injured in firing in Chuhng Nadra centre here on Wednesday. An armed man identified as Rizwan entered the centre and after a brief altercation with victim Mehwish opened fire and injured her.

The firing sparked panic in the centre. A police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken notice of the incident and asked the police to arrest the suspect and submit him a report.

414 POs: Police in its report about performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), Travel and Hotel Eye software have issued details of checking, registration of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications under the system.

According to the report, Police arrested 414 proclaimed offenders of different categories through TRS including 246 proclaimed offenders under tenant registration and ROPE. Cantt Division Police registered 8,229, City Division 6,363, Civil Lines Division 816, Iqbal Town Division 823, Model Town Division 1971 and Sadar Division Police registered 4,673 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Hit to death: A 45-year-old man died after a train ran over him in Naseerabad here on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Shahzad of LDA Colony was trying to cross railway lines when a train ran over him. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 60-year-old man in a sack with marks of torture was recovered from Manawan. A passerby spotted the body and informed the police who removed it to morgue. The body had marks of torture and its hands were tied.

SUICIDE: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in his house in Defence A. Victim Gulfam was frustrated over his domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he locked himself in a room and hanged. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue.

DIES ON ROAD: A 40-year-old man died after a speeding car hit him in Defence C. Victim Ehsan was on his way to work in a court when a speeding car hit him. He received injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and were searching the driver.

assault: Iqbal Town police arrested a man for allegedly abusing his daughter for two years here on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Abdul Rasheed. He had divorced his first wife. He had three children including a 14-year-old daughter from his first wife. He allegedly assaulted his daughter. The victim told her mother about the incident. Her grandmother filed a complaint before the police who arrested the accused.

Found dead: A 25-year old man was found dead near Mohalla Chomala Baghwali Mosque in the Bhatti Gate area on Wednesday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.