 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Nobel no ‘shield’ for newspaper editor: Putin

AFP
October 14, 2021

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov would not "shield" him from being branded a "foreign agent" if he breaks the law.

