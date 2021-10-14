 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Turkey lashes out at US, Russia

World
AFP
October 14, 2021

Istanbul: Turkey on Wednesday said the United States and Russia bore responsibility for a spate of deadly attacks on its border with Syria, stressing that Ankara reserved the right to self-defence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday that Turkey had "no patience left" with Syrian-based Kurdish militias it blames for cross-border rocket strikes and attacks against its personnel.

