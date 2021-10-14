Putin says Russia aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia -- one of the world’s biggest producers of oil and gas -- is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.
"Russia in practice will strive for carbon neutrality of its economy," he said at an energy forum in Moscow.
"And we set a benchmark for this -- no later than 2060." Speaking about the world’s future energy market, Putin added: "The role of oil and coal will decrease."
