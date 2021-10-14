 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

‘Smiling pope’ John Paul I takes step to sainthood

World
AFP
October 14, 2021

Vatican City: The Vatican said on Wednesday it had recognised a miracle attributed to Pope John Paul I, a step towards sainthood for one of the shortest serving heads of the Catholic Church.

The move comes four decades after the death in 1978 of John Paul I, the last Italian pope and a mild-mannered former archbishop of Venice, sometimes known as the "Smiling Pope".

More From World
More From Latest