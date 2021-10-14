‘Smiling pope’ John Paul I takes step to sainthood

Vatican City: The Vatican said on Wednesday it had recognised a miracle attributed to Pope John Paul I, a step towards sainthood for one of the shortest serving heads of the Catholic Church.
The move comes four decades after the death in 1978 of John Paul I, the last Italian pope and a mild-mannered former archbishop of Venice, sometimes known as the "Smiling Pope".
Brussels: The European Union said on Wednesday it would seek an international agreement to ban the exploitation of...
Beirut: Lebanon’s month-old government called off a cabinet session on Wednesday as a political crisis brewed within...
London: Britain’s young adults are facing a "cost of living crisis" as they struggle to pay bills while trying to...
Washington: The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential...
Istanbul: Turkey has detained an Iranian and a Turk on spying charges, a senior official said on Wednesday, in the...
Algiers: An Algiers court on Wednesday dissolved civil society group Youth Action Rally , which has been a key part of...