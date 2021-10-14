 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Egypt court upholds life sentences over plot to kill Sisi

World
AFP
October 14, 2021

Cairo: An Egyptian military court on Wednesday upheld life sentences for 32 people accused of plotting to kill President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a former Saudi crown prince, their lawyer said.

The court "decided to reject all appeals" and uphold the verdict for all but two defendants, whose sentences were reduced to 15 years, Khaled al-Masry wrote on Facebook. A life sentence in Egypt is capped at 25 years’ imprisonment.

