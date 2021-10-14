Same-sex marriage possible for Dutch royals: PM

The Hague: The Netherlands was the world’s first country to legalise gay marriage in 2001, and now it is finally extending that right to the royal family.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that the heir to the throne can marry a person of the same sex and not give up their right to the succession. Lawmakers asked Rutte to rule on the situation after a book by a constitutional lawyer about Crown Princess Amalia, 17, said she would in theory be excluded from the succession were she to marry another woman.
