Intercollegiate Tug of War Tournament begins at SSUET

KARACHI: The Intercollegiate Girls and Boys Tug of War Tournament has started at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.

A total of 34 teams from 17 colleges are participating in the tournament.

Sheikh Zayed, DHA, Baldia and Nazimabad College defeated their rivals in the first day girls' competition and made it to the semi-finals.

Cheif Guest of the event CEO Aimal Builders Afzal Hameed in his address said that educational institutions are the nursery of sports so it is very important to conduct extra-curricular activities in schools, colleges and universities.

Dr Waliuddin, SSUET Vice Chancellor, said that every year they organised 12 sports competitions, including tug of war. The semi-finals and finals of the tournament will be played on Thursday (today).