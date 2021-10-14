Kamran, Shahzad steer Central Punjab to final

LAHORE: Seasoned campaigner Kamran Akmal and veteran opener Ahmed Shahzad steered Central Punjab to the final of National T20 Cup here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night when they whipped Sindh by seven wickets in a low-scoring match.

Asked to bat first, Sindh managed 141 runs for eight wickets. Central Punjab had little trouble getting 145 for three in 17.5 over, with 13 balls to spare.

After Sindh got the wicket of opener Mohammad Akhlaq (9) in the second over, their chance of defending their paltry score brightened. But Ahmed and Kamran used their experience to the optimum to produce 88 runs for the second wicket.

Hussain Talat and Qasim Akram built up on the foundation laid by the two veterans.

Kamran scored 51 off 36 balls, hitting seven fours and a six before falling to Abrar Ahmed. Ahmed Shahzad was bowled at 49.

Talat and Qasim made 13 and 11, respectively. Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza and Abrar got one wicket each.

Khurrum Manzoor and Sharjeel Khan provided Sindh an opening partnership of 50 runs. Khurrum scored 34 and Sharjeel 32.

Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel fell cheaply. Sohail Khan, Rumman Raees and Mir Hamza scored 21, 14 and 19, respectively.

Qasim Akram took three wickets, while Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar got two each.