More than enough

The announcement of the final result of the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (NMDCAT 2021) by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday (October 9) has left most students across the country stunned. Students were already protesting and demanding that the NMDCAT be re-held. The result cards sent by the PMC via emails on Saturday put a question mark on the 'fairness' of the exams and the compilation of results.

The first email I received claimed that I had scored 141 out of 210, but the final result received on Saturday awarded me 164. Moreover, the subject-wise marks awarded by the PMC do not add up to the total marks announced on the 'final' result card. I’m awarded 53 marks out of 20 in English. Many students are awarded higher than the total marks in some subjects, while other subjects were marked ‘undefined’. The flaws in the final results prove that the computer-based test conducted by the private company had problems, which no one is ready to acknowledge. The future of thousands of students is at stake which should be a matter of great concern to the state. The government should take immediate action against the systematic errors and order the PMC to retake the test on a single day.

Areej Fatima

Gujar Khan