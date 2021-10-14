Covid kills nine more in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 431 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,514 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 12,888 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 431 people, or more than 3.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,171,102 tests, which have resulted in 463,248 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 21,487 people across the province are currently infected: 21,193 are in self-quarantine at home, 30 at isolation centres and 264 at hospitals, while 261 patients are in critical condition, of whom 21 are on life support.