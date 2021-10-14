President Alvi asks NAPA to open its centres of excellence across Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the formative role of creative and performing arts, culture and literature for reflecting the rich heritage of the country and fostering a dynamic national identity.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a presentation on the poetry and writings of the great Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib held at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Tuesday evening.

President Alvi called for NAPA to set up similar centres of excellence across Pakistan so that people in those areas could have convenient access to the enormous wealth of the country's civilisational heritage which began over 5,000 years ago.

The president was welcomed by NAPA Board of Directors President Syed Jawaid Iqbal, President Emeritus Zia Mohyeddin, Honorary Acting President Javed Jabbar and members of the board, including Tariq Kirmani, Shahrukh Hassan, Mahtab Rashdi, Anwar Rammal, Satish Anand and Fauzia Naqvi.

Due to the Covid-19 conditions, attendance at the event was restricted to NAPA staff and students.

President Alvi praised impeccable rendering of some of Ghalib's memorable poetry and writings by Mohyeddin. Dressed immaculately in a black sherwani, the Napa president emeritus vividly evoked glimpses from the unique life and times of the legendary poet.

A group of NAPA alumni comprising both young women and men led by the Head of the Music Faculty Ustad Nafees Ahmed on the sitar presented five ghazals written by Ghalib with impressive talent and sensitivity.

The music was composed by Arshad Mahmud. The programme was conducted by Head of the Drama Faculty Khalid Ahmed.

President Alvi’s wife Samina Alvi and other members of his family and entourage also applauded the presentation.

The 10-member ensemble comprised Mehboob Ashraf, Yusuf Bashir, Sara Waqar, Amoon Daas, Liza, Cynthia, Obaid, Nigel Bobby, Simal Nafees and Sabeen Nawab Khan.