Gold rates rise by Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs116,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price climbed up by Rs600 to Rs100,051.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,771 per ounce.

In the domestic market, silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27.

Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.