One-window facility for persons with disabilities

SUKKUR: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sindh, initiated a one-window facility at all the divisional headquarters on Tuesday.

Reports said the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has opened one-window facility at all the divisional headquarters of the ministry that benefitted as many as 135 people with disabilities to get their certification, while 21 cases were referred for further expert opinion to the LUMS Hyderabad and PMC Nawabshah. Meanwhile, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon said in a statement that those facilities were provided across the province to benefit persons with disabilities.