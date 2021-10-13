Court adjourns hearing of corruption references against Aijaz Jakhrani

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the corruption references of Rs740 million and Rs360 million against Adviser to the CM Sindh Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and 12 others.

Reports said the Accountability Court Sukkur had adjourned the hearing of corruption references till October 25, after brief arguments of the defence counsel and NAB prosecutor.

While talking to media persons outside the court, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the NAB a tool to victimise his political opponents. He said the PTI government had given a clear chit to its party’s culprits involved in sugar scam, while increasing petrol and gas prices through presidential ordinances, giving chance to make money to the petrol and gas mafias.