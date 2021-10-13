Polani aggrieved over demise of IATA country manager

KARACHI: The FPCCI Aviation Committee Convener and former TAAP chairman Muhammad Yahya Polani has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of IATA Pakistan country manager Mustafa Khan and termed it ‘a great loss to the aviation industry in Pakistan.’

In a press release issued, the FPCCI Convener on Aviation Committee Yahya Polani said Mustafa Khan’s reputation throughout the aviation sector was that of a thorough gentleman, known for his professionalism, leadership, loyalty and uncompromising sense of commitment. His demise created a void that could not be filled for long. May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.