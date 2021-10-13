‘People of Kotli thwarted PTI’s plans with ballot paper on Oct 10’

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PPP-AJK) Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has said that in the by-elections on October 10, the people of Charhoi, Kotli had proved his and his son Amir Yasin’s innocence.

“The PTI were dreaming of conquering Charhoi, using state resources, but the proud people of Charhoi thwarted all plans with a ballot paper and my sons and I were implicated in the Mithi Jhand case without any reason, the verdict was pronounced in my absence and I am presenting myself for arrest in protest before law,” he said while addressing a press conference here at The National Press Club on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said on July 25, the day of Azad Kashmir general elections, a case was registered against him and his two sons in connection with the murder of two youths under a conspiracy.

He said his two sons Chaudhry Shahnawaz Yasin and Assembly candidate Chaudhry Amir Yasin were arrested and sent to Kotli Jail in a murder case, while he himself was under investigation in this case. “On the other hand, the Azad Kashmir government of PTI and the federal government were dreaming of conquering Charhoi through bullying and use of state resources, but the proud people of Charhoi thwarted all plans with a ballot paper,” he said.

He said his son Chaudhry Amir Yasin participated in the election while in jail and won by getting more votes than him. “That is why my two generations have been suffering the punishment of loyalty to the PPP and love for the people of Kotli and prisons can't discourage us,” he said.

Chaudhry Yasin said both the victims of the conspiracy on July 25 were like my children so full sympathy is with their parents while God and the people of Kotli know that he was innocent. “But I still accept the court's decision as a protest as earlier, my two sons were arrested to prove their innocence and out of respect for the law, who are still imprisoned in Kotli Jail and now I will present my own arrest.” he said.

He said he was sure that after the verdict of the people's court, God willing, our innocence will be proved in the courts of Azad Kashmir as well.