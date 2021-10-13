Imported sugar quota allocated to three Punjab districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government allocated imported sugar quota to three districts of the province despite the fact it did not demand for sugar when the Ministry of Industry and Production asked from the provinces. The imported sugar will be sold at Rs90 per kg at retail shops, models and sahulat bazaars. The Punjab government is giving subsidy of Rs24 per kg on imported sugar.
Submission quota of imported sugar for Lahore is 27,248 metric ton, 13,238 metric ton for Rawalpindi and 8,052 metric ton for Faisalabad.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal said the delivery of imported sugar to the districts of Punjab started.
The quota of imported sugar has been allotted for each district. To ensure sale of imported sugar at fixed rates, monitoring committees have been formed at district level.
People are getting essential commodities at cheaper prices in 277 sahulat bazaars across the province. A special discount of 10 to 20 per cent is being given on all kinds of items in 32 model bazaars of the province during Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen.
