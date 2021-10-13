Capital to have new force to check riots

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday was given presentation on creation of a new unit of Islamabad Police to save the federal capital from riots and mob attacks.
According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry the new unit would be equipped with the latest technology, like drone cameras and to avert the possibility of rioting and mob in the capital city.
