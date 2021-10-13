PPP stages demo against govt

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday staged a demonstration against government failures in curbing hike, inflation and unemployment across the country. The demonstrators led by South Punjab PPP senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Allam, PPP Multan city president Malik Nasim Labor and others staged a demonstration at Chowk Kutchery and blocked roads. They raised slogans against rising prices of commodities.
ISLAMABAD: Speculations run wild on social media and it seems there is no realisation of how rumour mongering on...
SUKKUR: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sindh, initiated a one-window facility at all the...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have arrested the main accused of a rape case, after one of the victims of serial-rape at a...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the corruption references of Rs740 million and Rs360...
KARACHI: The FPCCI Aviation Committee Convener and former TAAP chairman Muhammad Yahya Polani has expressed deep...
ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has said that in the...