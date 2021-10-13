 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PPP stages demo against govt

National
October 13, 2021

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday staged a demonstration against government failures in curbing hike, inflation and unemployment across the country. The demonstrators led by South Punjab PPP senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Allam, PPP Multan city president Malik Nasim Labor and others staged a demonstration at Chowk Kutchery and blocked roads. They raised slogans against rising prices of commodities.

More From National
More From Latest