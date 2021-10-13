Family of missing bureaucrat asked to return his salaries to exchequer

PESHAWAR: The family of a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) who had gone missing during service in 2014 has been directed to return the salaries it had received, a source told The News.

Amjad Shahid Afridi, a grade-20 PAS officer, mysteriously went missing during the service on March 18, 2014, soon after he reported to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for his posting in the province.

Nothing was heard about the officer since then as the government and its agencies failed to recover the officer or find any clue to his whereabouts.

No one from the bureaucracy, or its associations raised a voice for the recovery of the colleague.

Amjad Afridi led many departments as a secretary during his past postings in KP and was known for his honesty and competence.

“The Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved a summary for payment of full salary of the officer to his family till the age of his retirement or his re-appearance.”