Rickshaw driver murdered

Wild speculations continue unabated ISLAMABAD: Speculations run wild on social media and it seems there is no realisation of how rumour mongering on...

One-window facility for persons with disabilities SUKKUR: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sindh, initiated a one-window facility at all the...

School teachers arrested for serial rape, making video viral SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have arrested the main accused of a rape case, after one of the victims of serial-rape at a...

Court adjourns hearing of corruption references against Aijaz Jakhrani SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the corruption references of Rs740 million and Rs360...

Polani aggrieved over demise of IATA country manager KARACHI: The FPCCI Aviation Committee Convener and former TAAP chairman Muhammad Yahya Polani has expressed deep...