 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Rickshaw driver murdered

National
October 13, 2021

GUJRANWALA: A rickshaw driver was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Kamoki. Muhammad Afzaal was hired by an unknown person two days before. However, Afzaal did not return. The family of the driver claimed that Afzaal had been murdered. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

