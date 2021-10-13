Rickshaw driver murdered

GUJRANWALA: A rickshaw driver was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Kamoki. Muhammad Afzaal was hired by an unknown person two days before. However, Afzaal did not return. The family of the driver claimed that Afzaal had been murdered. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
