Khurram condemns ‘firing’ at his house

GUJRANWALA: MNA Engineer Khurram Dastgir has condemned firing at his house and called it a political revenge and conspiracy by the government and local administration against the opposition leaders.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he alleged that two unidentified persons opened fire at his residence on Sunday night and fled. Showing concern over the matter, he said it seems that there is no rule of law in the country. He alleged that the administration was informed about the incident but unfortunately no action was taken and a case was registered after the news of firing was broadcast by the media.

He said the police and administration have yet failed to trace the accused involved in the kidnapping of 20 presiding officers during the Daska election. He said the firing incident is not a good move but “we shall face such types of conspiracies bravely and reply to the opponents with the force of law”. He said the elected representatives related to the opposition have been suffering for the last three years. Though PM Imran Khan has no personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other leaders, but the opposition leaders are being targeted for political revenge.

On the other hand, the Satellite Town Police said the incident was reported to them on Monday at 1.30pm and a case has been registered.