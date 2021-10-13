PM urged to enact bill for protection of minorities

LAHORE: The Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JACPR), a body of 37 human rights groups, in an open letter has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take legal and administrative measures to protect minorities, especially the under-age girls' forced conversions and marriages.

The letter underscored that criminal elements in Punjab and Sindh are operating with impunity in forcible abductions, rapes and marriages of Christian and Hindu girls.

The letter signed by human rights advocates including Irfan Mufti, Peter Jacob, Muhammad Tahseen, Hina Jilani, Rubina Jamil, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Mehar Safdar, Farooq Tariq and Bushra Khalique, has demanded that the report of the Parliamentary Committee for Protection of Minorities from Forced Conversions and the draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights may be made public to strengthen support of the masses of Pakistan.