KP CM directs awareness campaign for use of helmets, seat belts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to ensure a smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the provincial capital. He took the decision while chairing a meeting on traffic management in Peshawar, said a handout.

Headed by Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the committee will devise a plan of action within 15 days to this end after consulting all the stakeholders.

The plan will consist of long-term and short-term measures which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A number of factors causing traffic congestion in the city were identified in the meeting and various measures discussed threadbare to address those factors on a long-lasting basis.

It was pointed out in the meeting that besides other factors, plazas without proper parking facilities in commercial areas and bottlenecks on certain points on roads in the city were the main causes impeding a smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The participants of the meeting decided to serve notices on those plazas without parking facilities and ask them to make proper arrangements for parking in basements or adjacent places within one month's time.

The officials were directed to take indiscriminate action against those who were found not complying with the orders.

The CM directed the quarters concerned to launch an awareness campaign for one month about the use of helmets and seat belts with a special focus on measures to prevent the reckless use of motorbikes by minors and un-licensed riders. He ordered action as well against the traffic rules violators.