Our Correspondent
October 13, 2021
Three minor girls die as wall falls on them

OKARA: Three minor girls died when a wall of their house fell on them at Sikandar Chowk on Tuesday. Reportedly, Ayesha, 9, Misbah, 6, and Ghulam Fatima, 3, were sitting near the old wall of their house when suddenly it fell on them. As a result, all the girls were buried under the debris and died on the spot.

