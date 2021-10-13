Girl kills brother over domestic dispute

JARANWALA: A girl killed her brother over a domestic dispute in Chak 583/GB in the jurisdiction of Lundianwala police on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a dispute was simmering between Sadi Ahmed and his sister Azra.Sadi Ahmad for some time. On the day of the incident, he was sleeping at his house when Azra cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have arrested her.