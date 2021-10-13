CEC reviews electoral rolls, voter verification campaign

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday presided over a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and took briefing on the review of electoral rolls and door-to-door voter verification drive and related preparations.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Election Commission members and provincial election commissioners through video-link. Instructions were given for personally overseeing the work of reviewing electoral rolls and that all eligible persons could register their votes according to the permanent or current address of their identity cards. It was emphasised that the names of those voters should be deleted from the electoral rolls who have died meanwhile.

The CEC took feedback from the provincial election commissioners on printing of required forms and availability of other necessary items.

The provincial election commissioners also gave a briefing on the appointment of assistant registration officers and other staff regarding the electoral rolls.

The meeting said in case of ambiguity within the limits of the statistical block code, contact Department of Statistics and the district administration to ensure correct determination of the limits of the statistical block code.

The provincial election commissioners informed the meeting that the training of registration officers is in progress in the first phase. The training was completed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Oct 9 and in Punjab on Oct 11. A training session in that regard would be held in Balochistan on Oct 13.

Meanwhile, with reference to holding of KP local govt elections, notice of meeting was issued to chief secretary and secretary Local Government for October 14. The CS and secretary Local Government of the EC were instructed to bring the details of the districts for the first phase of LG elections and the details of the districts for the LG elections of other phases so that the date of holding LG elections in KP was fixed.