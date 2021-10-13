PMLN leader slams NAB’s petition for cancellation of Maryam’s bail

LAHORE: PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at a petition filed by the NAB in the high court, asking for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said the double standards of the PTI government have been exposed by this action as they granted an ‘NRO’ in the NAB Amendment Ordinance to those who robbed the nation, and then had the audacity of asking the court to annul Maryam’s bail.

She said the extension given to the NAB chairman is a reward for framing Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other PMLN leaders in fake cases on the orders of Imran Khan.

The NAB chairman who holds an illegal position now should be ashamed of himself, she said.

The former Information minister said the NAB request to cancel Maryam’s bail is a sign of how much it fears her.

She said this government knows nothing but to sling mud at political opponents but when they strike back by questioning baseless allegations, their words are dubbed as hate speech.

This administration defiles and insults a three-time elected prime minister through coerced media trials with impunity but bans any criticism against NAB officials who violated the Constitution and were visibly an instrument of political victimization.

Marriyum stressed that the NAB must respond to a petition filed by Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad immediately.

The accountability bureau should apologize to the nation and be ashamed of making a baseless case. When the court grants bail on merit, declaring it a waiver is tantamount to contempt of court and denial of facts, she warned.

She said it has been established beyond doubt now that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were unjustly sentenced.

She warned that any statement or action against the PMLN leadership would be paid back in the same coin.

This circus of false cases, persecution and media trials must end, she concluded.