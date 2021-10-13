ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday questioned the practice being adopted whereby children are accommodated on the government jobs after the death of their fathers.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, set aside the judgment given by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and ruled that as per package of prime minister, only those children would be eligible for government jobs whose fathers died after 2005.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the government offices were not meant for inheritance and termed it strange the law whereby children get government jobs after the de0ath of their fathers.

“The law was enacted for facilitating the low-paid employees; however, children of officers were being accommodated on the government jobs,” the CJ observed.

On Tuesday, Additional Attorney General submitted before the court that Siraj’s father died in 2000 whereas the PM package that promises a job to a family member came into effect in 2005.

Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel remarked that initially, the law was passed to facilitate the families of police and other martyrs.

The CJ observed that as per package of the Prime Minister, only those children would be eligible for government’s jobs whose fathers died after 2005.