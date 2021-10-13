Residents block road in Lakki to seek royalty

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents of Tajbikhel and other villages in Bhittani subdivision (erstwhile FR) on Tuesday staged sit-in and blocked the road leading to Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to seek royalty.

The elders of Turikhel tribe, including Malik Sharbat Khan, Sher Afzal, Mir Ahmad Khan, Sher Ahmad, Malik Fazlur Rehman, Malik Saeedullah and others along with the people staged sit-in and blocked the road.

The supply line of the company trucks carrying crude oil to the refinery plant in Karak was disrupted.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters demanded that the company had not been paying royalties.

They complained that the management had formally signed a contract with tribal elders about the provision of royalty but the company had failed to honour the agreement.

The elders agreed to open the supply line till the next day after officials of the district administration held talks with them.