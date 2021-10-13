Imported sugar quota allocated to three districts

LAHORE : The Punjab government allocated imported sugar quota to three districts of the province despite the fact it did not demand for sugar when the Ministry of Industry and Production asked from the provinces. The imported sugar will be sold at Rs90 per kg at retail shops, models and sahulat bazaars. The Punjab government is giving subsidy of Rs24 per kg on imported sugar.

Submission quota of imported sugar for Lahore is 27,248 metric ton, 13,238 metric ton for Rawalpindi and 8,052 metric ton for Faisalabad. According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal said the delivery of imported sugar to the districts of Punjab started. The imported sugar will be sold at Rs90 per kg at retail shops, models and sahulat bazaars. The Punjab government is giving subsidy of Rs24 per kg on imported sugar. The quota of imported sugar has been allotted for each district. To ensure sale of imported sugar at fixed rates, monitoring committees have been formed at district level. People are getting essential commodities at cheaper prices in 277 sahulat bazaars across the province. A special discount of 10 to 20 per cent is being given on all kinds of items in 32 model bazaars of the province during Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen.

public prosecutors’ offices: Prosecution Department has approved two schemes for construction of offices of public prosecutors in Sargodha and TT Singh costing an amount of Rs 54.685m. Provincial Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheer-ud-Din giving details of the schemes said Prosecutor Office Sargodha would cost 27.185m and Prosecution office building in TT Singh would be completed with an amount of Rs 27.500m and both schemes would kick start from August 2021 and construction of projects would be completed in 2023.

Siraj: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government had weakened and discredited the democratic institutions. Had governance been better, the situation in country would have been much better for the poor, he said while addressing a meeting of party’s central leaders here Tuesday. He lamented that the PTI government was nothing but a three years story of failures and corruption, while the PPP and PDM completely supported the government. People are crying for basic needs as inflation, unemployment and lawlessness forced them to commit suicide, he said. Sirajul Haq condemned the inclusion of JI Balochistan Secretary General Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman in the Fourth Schedule. He reiterated that JI would take the issues of Pandora and Panama Leaks to the logical end.

Fake honey: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a fake honey manufacturing unit in the Naulakha area here Tuesday. Officials said the operation was carried out on the instructions of PFA DG. They said 805kg fake honey was recovered from the factory and a case was also registered against the owner.