Rowling releases X-mas book

London: Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Tuesday released her first children’s Christmas book, inspired by lockdown and her son David’s beloved cuddly toy pigs.

“The Christmas Pig” is a story about “being lost and being found, about loving and being loved, about what stays with us and what falls away,” the author told the Sunday Times.

The idea came from a cuddly toy pig that has been a favourite of her son since he was a baby, but which he kept hiding and losing.

The 56-year-old author bought an identical toy in case the original got lost for good, but her son soon found it and declared the pair to be brothers.