 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Floods hit China’s coal region

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

Beijing: At least 17 people have died during unseasonably heavy rain and flooding in north China’s Shanxi province earlier this month, local officials said on Tuesday, after the normally dry region received three months’ rain in one week.

