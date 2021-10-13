 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
134 Yemeni rebels killed

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

Riyadh: More than 130 Yemeni rebels have been killed in strikes south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday, but the insurgents seized a district 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the strategic city, according to military sources.

