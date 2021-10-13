Samsung boss goes on trial on drugs charges

Seoul: The de-facto leader of South Korea’s sprawling Samsung group Lee Jae-yong went on trial Tuesday on charges of illegally using the anaesthetic propofol, the latest legal travail to beset the multi-billionaire.

Lee -- the vice-chairman of the world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and according to Forbes the world’s 297th richest person -- is accused of having repeatedly taken the anaesthetic at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul in 2017 and 2018.