UK submarine ‘not involved’ in 2004 French trawler tragedy

London: A British military submarine linked to the sinking of a French fishing trawler nearly 18 years ago had nothing to do with the incident, the vessel’s former captain said on Tuesday.

The families of the five crew members who died on the Bugaled Breizh on January 15, 2004 are hoping an inquest at the High Court in London will confirm their view that the boat was pulled down by the British submarine HMS Turbulent. But the Turbulent’s former commander Andrew Coles said the nuclear vessel was docked on the day of the tragedy.