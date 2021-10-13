UN slams violence against migrants

Geneva: The United Nations on Tuesday denounced violence against migrants in Libya after security forces shot dead at least half a dozen asylum seekers in recent days.

Libyan authorities have denied the shooting at an overcrowded detention facility in Tripoli following mass arrests targeting migrants.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said six people were killed and at least 24 injured.

On Tuesday the UN Refugee Agency said it was “extremely worried about the continued suffering of migrants and asylum seekers in Libya”.

UNHCR spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said many migrants were experiencing “a myriad of daily violations and abuses at the hands of both state and non-state actors.

“This series of horrific events over a period of eight days is just the latest example of the precarious, sometimes lethal, situation facing migrants and asylum seekers in Libya,” she said.

The killings came a week after sweeping raids in Tripoli, mostly targeting irregular migrants, left at least one person dead and 15 wounded, with thousands more detained, according to the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).