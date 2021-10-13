ITP holds declamation contest on traffic rules

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday organised a declamation contest with the purpose to create awareness about traffic rules among youth and ensure their contribution for safer road environment in the city.

The contest was arranged by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with Atlas Honda at Pakistan National Council of Arts titled ‘Roads, Buses and policemen at Chowks’ while students from various educational institutions participated in it.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Director General Safe City Muhammad Saleem, SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, senior police officials, General Manager Atlas Honda Zafar Iqbal, students and teachers of various educational institutions were present on the occasion.

The students during the speeches highlighted the importance of following traffic rules including use of seat belt, avoid using of mobile phones during drive and risks of one wheeling.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that that ITP has succeeded in ensuring safe road environment in the city.

It is really great honour for ITP that its working policies are being replicated by the other law enforcement agencies and police department, he added The IGP said that young people are our real assets and their hard work can ensure bright future for the country.