Patwaris call off strike

Khalid Iqbal Rawalpindi: The revenue officials (Patwaris) have called off strike and taken the charge in their respective constituencies in Rawalpindi while transferred Patwaris also took the charge in their areas after five-day strike.

On October 7, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had issued orders to transfer 44 Patwaris, serving in the city for several years. The deputy commissioner took action against them on public complaints. People filed several applications against them, complaining that some revenue officials were looting public both hands and they were not present in the offices.

The DC reviewed the monthly performance of the Finance Department. During the meeting, this was revealed that directives issued by the Punjab Government and Board of Revenue could not be implemented effectively because of the absence of revenue officers and Patwaris in several tehsils.

The Deputy Commissioner took an action and issued orders to send back 44 Patwaris stationed in the district to their respective tehsils of recruitment. These include Koliyan Par, Gorakhpur, Dehgal, Ranotra, Lakhan, Jarahi, Kotha Kalan, Gangal, Dhok Safo, Dhok Mangtal and some others.

The DC transferred all irresponsible revenue officers to Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree and Gujar Khan.

But, the Patwaris refused to obey the orders of DC and went on strike against his orders. They wanted to stay in Rawalpindi and did not want to take charge of new positions.

The DC told ‘The News’ that action against corrupt and irresponsible revenue officials will be continued. He said that negligence in redressal of public complaints will not be tolerated. “Strict action would be taken against corrupt components in all departments,” he warned. He said that he was forming a special cell to address all public grievances.