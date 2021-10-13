Lawyer’s female assistant shot dead

LAHORE : A female assistant to an advocate was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Johar Town police limits here Tuesday. The victim identified as Aqeela Subhani and her boss, tax lawyer Sajjad Qureshi, were on their way when near Al-Raheem Homes, the motorcyclists intercepted their vehicle and opened targeted fires, injuring the woman. She was shifted to hospital where she died. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident. A few days back, a lady doctor was shot dead by unidentified suspects on resistance during robbery bid.

FOUND MURDERED: A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Batapur. A passerby spotted the body dumped in a plot and informed the police who removed the body to morgue. The victim received a bullet injury in his head. He was identified as Abdul Shakoor.

FOUND DEAD: A 27-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in Ghaziabad. Victim Safdar had a dispute with his father over a domestic dispute. His father Saleem registered a complaint with the police who took him into custody. Later, he was released after reconciliation. On the day of the incident, he was found dead in his house. His father said he had committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. However, other family members asked for investigation into his death.

Looted: Burglars took away cash and valuables worth millions of rupees from a house in Defence B here Tuesday. Victim Abdullah told the police that unidentified suspected burglar/s barged into his house by breaking a window and took away 100 tolas of gold, Rs5 million cash and prize bonds worth Rs1.6 million. Police registered an FIR on his complaint.

booked: Shahdara Town police registered a case against a TikToker Ali Shah for giving life threats to the victim of Greater Iqbal Park Aysha Akram. The case was registered against the TikToker, who hailed from Rawalpindi, under Section Telegraph Act D-25 on the complaint of Aysha.