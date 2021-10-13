19,800 jobs for minorities soon: minister

LAHORE : Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government will soon announce 19,800 jobs for minorities. Speaking on national dialogue on promotion of culture of dialogue in Pakistan held by Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department and Bargad, a youth development organisation, the minister said these posts were unfilled and carried forward from the past. The dialogue took stock of minority empowerment package and implementation of 2 percent quota for minority students in higher education institutions of Punjab. The minister said a societal dialogue is the best tool for attaining equal citizenship. The minority should avail the opportunities that the government is providing, he added. The dialogue consisted of two panel discussions on ‘minority education quota’ and ‘further research and data collection for equal citizenship and social cohesion’ respectively.