Hamza flays govt over failure to control dengue

LAHORE : Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PMLN Central Vice-President Hamza Shehbaz has strongly criticised the Punjab government over its failure to control dengue and putting lives of the citizens at stake. In a statement issued here Tuesday, Hamza said that hospitals were full of dengue patients. He said around 4,494 cases had been reported from all over the province, out of which 3,437 cases were from Lahore alone. “During the Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure, when dengue was on the rise, the CM himself chaired 90 meetings to check the performance on a daily basis and mobilised all the departments,” he claimed and said due to Shehbaz's timely actions and leadership skills, the dengue virus was brought under control in Punjab which was also acknowledged by experts from Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia.
