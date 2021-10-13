Over 46.6m children to be administered MR vaccine

LAHORE : Measles Rubella vaccine will be administered to more than 46.6 million children between 9 months to 15 years during the 12-day campaign that would be organised from November 15 to 27, 2021, this was stated by Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir in a message in connection with MR campaign on Tuesday. In this regard, the Punjab government ramped up preparations for Measles Rubella campaign as training of District Health Managers were conducted here Tuesday. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department organised the training in collaboration with World Health Organisation for smooth implementation of the campaign. DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir and Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Mukhtar Awan spoke about the campaign.