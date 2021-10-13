15 foreign players in CNS International

KARACHI: As many as 15 foreign players are participating in the $20,000 15th CNS International Squash Championship that is to be held here from November 2-6.

According to the entry list, world number 44 Todd Harrity from USA is top seed and Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam is second seed.

Hong Kong’s Tsz Fung Yip, ranked 53rd, is third seed, Egypt’s Moustafa El Sirty, ranked 61st, fourth seed, Egypt’s Yahya Elnawasany, ranked 65th, fifth seed, Hong Kong’s Henry Leung and Tsz Kwan Lau, ranked 71st and 72nd, respectively, sixth and seventh seeds, and Pakistan’s Asim Khan, ranked 73rd, eighth.

The 9/16 seed players are Hong Kong’s Max Lee, Chi Him Wong, Tang Ming Hong, Egypt’s Shehab Essam, Ibrahim Elkabbani, Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi, and Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Amaad Fareed.

The unseeded players are Omar ElKattan, Khaled Labib, Seif Shenawy, Farhan Zaman, Danish Atlas Khan, and Farhan Mehboob. The organisers have given wildcards to Faraz Mohammad and Saeed Abdul.