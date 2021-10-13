PSA sets special criterion for international events wildcards

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has set a special criterion for allotting wildcards in international events.

“We have devised a special criterion in order to avoid any misuse of wildcards in the international events,” said PSA Director Tournaments Mamoon Khan while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that wildcards would be given after proper trials and players would not get a second wildcard before six months.

“In all events carrying prize money above $10,000, one wildcard is given to a junior player and one to a senior player,” said Mamoon.

He added that they would provide as many opportunities to junior players as they could and that there would be no favouritism.

It is to be noted that PSA is hosting the 1st Commissioner Lahore International Squash event (PSA Challenger 10) from November 8-11.

“We have after proper trials given three wildcards to those players who are starting their international professional careers from this event,” said Mamoon.

He said that they had also made a draw of 32 places in order to provide maximum opportunities to junior players. It is worth adding here that 10 under-19 players are participating in this event.